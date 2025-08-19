Lawyer, attorney and three doctors who organised "draft dodging scheme" in Kyiv have been exposed: over 17 million hryvnia in cash has been found, - Security Service of Ukraine. PHOTOS

Another mobilisation evasion scheme operating in Kyiv was dismantled. As a result of complex measures, a local lawyer who sold fake certificates for evaders was detained.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

He involved another lawyer and three doctors from well-known medical institutions in the capital of Ukraine in illegal activities.

During searches at the suspects' places of work and residence, cash was found:

over UAH 7 million;

over USD 250 thousand and EUR 16 thousand.

As noted, in hryvnia equivalent, this amounts to more than UAH 17 million.

To guarantee their clients a deferral from conscription or removal from the military register, the criminals forged medical reports on the men's alleged serious diagnoses.

It was established that the participants of the "scheme" acted in collusion and clear coordination with each other and had a well-established algorithm of interaction: from finding clients to selling them false documents.

The defendants also offered the evaders a "reservation" for money through fictitious employment in one of the state institutions of the capital.

The defendants' crimes were documented, and the organiser of the scheme was detained red-handed when he was receiving a new tranche of bribe money.

At present, the detainee and his two accomplices - a lawyer and a cardiologist - have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence), Part 5 of Art. 27 and Part 4 of Art. 354 (aiding and abetting in bribery of an employee of an enterprise, institution or organisation committed by prior conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

The offenders are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all participants in the illegal activity.

The offenders face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.








