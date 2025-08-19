Russia strikes educational institution in Dnipropetrovsk region with UAV: fire breaks out. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked an educational institution in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region with a UAV.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

The shelling caused a fire, which was extinguished by firefighters.

Preliminary, there were no casualties.

