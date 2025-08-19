ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10532 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
788 1

Russia strikes educational institution in Dnipropetrovsk region with UAV: fire breaks out. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers attacked an educational institution in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region with a UAV.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.

The shelling caused a fire, which was extinguished by firefighters.

Preliminary, there were no casualties.

See more: Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and UAVs, damaging houses and enterprise. PHOTOS

Educational institution attacked in Dnipropetrovsk region What is known
Educational institution attacked in Dnipropetrovsk region What is known
Educational institution attacked in Dnipropetrovsk region What is known
Educational institution attacked in Dnipropetrovsk region What is known
Educational institution attacked in Dnipropetrovsk region What is known
Educational institution attacked in Dnipropetrovsk region What is known
Educational institution attacked in Dnipropetrovsk region What is known

Author: 

shoot out (14421) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (860) Dnipropetrovska region (1656) Synelnykivskyy district (146)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 