Russia strikes educational institution in Dnipropetrovsk region with UAV: fire breaks out. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers attacked an educational institution in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region with a UAV.
This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET informs.
The shelling caused a fire, which was extinguished by firefighters.
Preliminary, there were no casualties.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password