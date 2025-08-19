As result of enemy attacks, houses, enterprise, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged in Nikopol district. PHOTOS

During the day on 19 August, Russian troops continued to attack the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, using drones and artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Nikopol, Pokrovske, Myrove and Marhanets communities were under enemy fire.

As a result of the attacks, an agricultural enterprise, infrastructure, 3 private houses, an outbuilding, gas pipelines and a power line were damaged.

See more: Russians attacked ambulance with drone in Kharkiv region: two medics wounded. PHOTO

According to updated information, an outbuilding was destroyed in the morning shelling of Nikopol.











