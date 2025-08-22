Kim Jong-un awards DPRK soldiers who fought against Ukraine. PHOTOS

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has awarded DPRK soldiers who took part in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to KCNA.

It is noted that the soldiers of the DPRK Armed Forces "took part in foreign military operations", showing the whole world "outstanding ideological and spiritual superiority", which "no army in the world can match".

Kim Jong-un presented awards, including the title of "Hero of the DPRK". Commanders of the military who took part in the Kursk operation were present.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has previously reported that North Korea continues to provide military assistance to the Russian Federation, keeping about 11,000 of its military personnel on its territory and planning to send new units.

