Captain 2nd Rank Serhii Marchenko killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

While defending Ukraine, Captain 2nd Rank Serhii Marchenko, call sign Sirko, was killed.

This was reported by Leonid Hudanich, Censor.NET reports.

Serhiy Marchenko

Serhii served as commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 1st Separate Feodosia Marine Battalion. He later became commander of the deep reconnaissance company in the newly formed 140th Marine Reconnaissance Battalion. Afterwards, he led a detachment at the 801st Naval Center for Countering Underwater Sabotage Forces and Assets of the Ukrainian Navy.

On August 13, 2025, Marchenko was killed in the Black Sea area along with two servicemen from his unit. The hero is survived by his wife and two children.

Gudanych on the death of Marchenko
Gudanych on the death of Marchenko

