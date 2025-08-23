Consequences of massive shelling in Sumy region: man was wounded, houses and infrastructure facilities were destroyed. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops shelled 27 settlements in the Sumy region. 124 attacks were recorded, including those using guided aerial bombs, FPV drones, and UAVs.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Sumy region, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Sumy, Shostka, and Konotop districts were the most heavily shelled.

A 63-year-old man was injured in the attacks.

Also, 8 apartment buildings and 4 private houses, a utility room, garages, a cultural centre, a shop, a tractor, a car were destroyed, and a service station was completely destroyed.

In addition, last night, the enemy attacked the town of Vorozhba in the Sumy district with drones. The strikes damaged two two-storey apartment buildings, three private households, and a garage.

Police investigative teams and explosives experts are working at the scene. Criminal proceedings have been initiated over each fact.









