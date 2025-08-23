Russian strike damages fire and rescue unit in Dobropillia. PHOTOS

In Dobropillia, Donetsk region, a building of the State Emergency Service was damaged as a result of shelling on the evening of 22 August.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that no personnel were injured in the attack, and the equipment was also intact.

The blast wave deformed the gate, smashed the glazing, damaged the doors, and ceiling.



"The enemy continues to deliberately fire at the rescuers," the SES said.

