"We are with you": Ukrainian flag flies in front of European Commission headquarters in Brussels. PHOTO
The Ukrainian flag is "proudly flying" in front of the European Commission's headquarters in Brussels on the Day of the Flag of Ukraine.
This is stated in the message of the European Commission on the social network X, Censor.NET reports .
"Courage. Resilience. Freedom. The flag of Ukraine carries all this. On the Day of the Flag of Ukraine, it proudly flies in front of our headquarters in Brussels," the statement reads.
The European Commission added that this is a sign that "Europe is united on the side of Ukraine for a just and lasting peace. Today and every day."
"We are with you," the European Commission said in its post in Ukrainian.
As a reminder, 23 August is the National Flag Day in Ukraine. Celebrations are held all over Ukraine.
