ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8834 visitors online
News Photo Ukrainian Flag Day
1 429 17

"We are with you": Ukrainian flag flies in front of European Commission headquarters in Brussels. PHOTO

The Ukrainian flag is "proudly flying" in front of the European Commission's headquarters in Brussels on the Day of the Flag of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the European Commission on the social network X, Censor.NET reports .

Ukrainian flag in front of the European Commission headquarters

"Courage. Resilience. Freedom. The flag of Ukraine carries all this. On the Day of the Flag of Ukraine, it proudly flies in front of our headquarters in Brussels," the statement reads.

The European Commission added that this is a sign that "Europe is united on the side of Ukraine for a just and lasting peace. Today and every day."

"We are with you," the European Commission said in its post in Ukrainian.

See also Censor.NET: Zelensky congratulated Ukrainians on Flag Day: People in TOT cherish it because they know we will not give our land to the occupier. VIDEO

As a reminder, 23 August is the National Flag Day in Ukraine. Celebrations are held all over Ukraine.

Author: 

EC (352) flag (95)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 