Svyrydenko and Kellogg discussed security guarantees and partnership in reconstruction and technology. PHOTOS

During his visit to Ukraine, US Special Representative Keith Kellogg discussed with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko a partnership in recovery and new technologies. A special emphasis was placed on drones.

This was reported by the Prime Minister, Censor.NET reports.

On security guarantees

"Today we talked with US Special Representative Keith Kellogg about security guarantees for Ukraine. They must be real - based on the UN Charter and respecting our sovereignty. This is not only about the military component, but also about political stability and economic capacity," the statement said.

"The real guarantee of security is a strong Ukrainian army and a strong economy. We must preserve the potential of the Armed Forces and develop our own industry.

On the return of people

The return of people is an important priority for us: all prisoners of war, civilians and abducted children must return home.

About minerals

We discussed the issue of critical minerals and industrial assets that Russia is trying to exploit in the temporarily occupied territories. It is unacceptable for their extraction or trade to be legalised.

Prospects for cooperation

The American side sees prospects for our cooperation - investment, partnership in restoration and new technologies. A special emphasis is placed on drones that change the course of war.

"I am grateful to General Kellogg for his clear support of Ukraine," Svyrydenko concluded.

As a reminder, Kellogg is taking part in the Independence Day celebrations in Ukraine.