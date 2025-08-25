Occupiers dropped five FABs on Kostiantynivka: four people were injured and more than 20 houses were damaged. PHOTOS

On Monday, 25 August, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. The enemy used five FAB-250 bombs with an UMPK module. People were injured as a result of the attack.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers carried out the attack between 11:20 and 12:00.

"The enemy used five FAB-250s with an UMPK module against the civilian population. The enemy army hit a residential area," the statement said.

Four residents were injured in the attack: a man aged 26 and three women aged 51, 74 and 85. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, fractures, lacerations and bruises. They received qualified medical care. Doctors assessed the condition of two of them as serious.

In the affected area, 21 apartment buildings and power lines were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact that the Russians committed a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

