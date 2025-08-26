Day in Kharkiv region: four settlements came under enemy fire, one person injured. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russians struck Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Izium and Kupiansk districts. The Russians used FPV drones and various types of unmanned aerial vehicles against civilians. Civilian infrastructure has been damaged and destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Syniehubov.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

2 UAVs of the "Molniya" type;

2 fpv drones.

A UAV hit the roof of a non-residential building in the village of Borova, causing a fire.

Russian troops attacked the Zolochiv community with FPV drones. A private house, outbuildings and power lines were damaged.

In the village of Slatyne, a house was damaged by enemy shelling. The 66-year-old owner of the house was injured.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

3 private houses were damaged in Kharkiv district (Slatyne village);

in Izium district a private house was damaged (Borova village);

a private house was damaged in Bohodukhiv district (Klynove-Novoselivka village).

