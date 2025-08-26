SOF strikes Russian army logistics system in annexed Crimea. PHOTO

Logistics facilities of Russian occupiers attacked in annexed Crimea

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the telegram channel of the Special Operations Forces.

"The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted special operations in the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as a result of which logistics facilities that ensure the functioning and combat supply of military units of the Russian army were put out of action," the statement said.

According to the Crimean telegram channels, the explosions took place in Dzhankoi and Krasnohvardiiskyi district.

The "Crimean Wind" Telegram channel suggested that an oil depot near a railway station and railway infrastructure could have been hit.

See more: Russian logistics in occupied Crimea disrupted: SOF conducted operation near "Dzhankoi" station. PHOTO





