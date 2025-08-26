ENG
Day in Donetsk region: ruscists attacked three districts. One person killed and six others wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, 7 settlements were under hostile fire: the cities of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, the villages of Sviatohorivka, Yampil, and Iverske.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

The operational situation in the region as of the morning of 26 August.

Pokrovsk district

Russian troops directed three "KAB-250" bombs at Dobropillia - 2 private houses were damaged. Two "Geran-2" UAVs damaged a private house and an educational institution in Sviatohorivka, Dobropillia TG.

Kramatorsk district

Russians shelled Yampil with artillery, killing one civilian and wounding another, and damaging an outbuilding.

An enterprise was damaged in Novodonetske.

The enemy dropped five "KAB-250" aerial bombs on Kostiantynivka, injuring four people and damaging 21 apartment buildings, two private houses, an educational institution and two administrative buildings.

The occupiers attacked Sloviansk with four "Geran-2" UAVs, damaging 4 apartment buildings, an educational institution, social infrastructure facilities, and three civilian cars. In Druzhkivka, two enemy drones damaged a private house and an outbuilding.

In Iverske, a private house and garage were damaged and one person was injured as a result of a strike by a "Geran-2" UAV.

Bakhmut district

6 houses were damaged in Siversk.

