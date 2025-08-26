Two people injured as Russians strike civilian car in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS
Today, August 26, Russian forces struck a civilian car in the Vovchansk area of Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the Police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that at around 8:15 a.m., Russian troops directed a drone at a vehicle carrying civilians who were delivering humanitarian aid to a frontline settlement.
Two people reportedly suffered acute stress reactions.
The VAZ vehicle was damaged.
A police investigative team, explosives experts, and forensic specialists arrived at the scene of the strike. Documentation of the crime is underway. A criminal case has been opened for a war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
