Two people injured as Russians strike civilian car in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Today, August 26, Russian forces struck a civilian car in the Vovchansk area of Kharkiv region.

It is noted that at around 8:15 a.m., Russian troops directed a drone at a vehicle carrying civilians who were delivering humanitarian aid to a frontline settlement.

Two people reportedly suffered acute stress reactions.

The VAZ vehicle was damaged.

A police investigative team, explosives experts, and forensic specialists arrived at the scene of the strike. Documentation of the crime is underway. A criminal case has been opened for a war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.




