ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10785 visitors online
News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
358 1

Two people injured as Russians strike civilian car in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Today, August 26, Russian forces struck a civilian car in the Vovchansk area of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the Police of the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that at around 8:15 a.m., Russian troops directed a drone at a vehicle carrying civilians who were delivering humanitarian aid to a frontline settlement.

Two people reportedly suffered acute stress reactions.

Read more: Russian drone attack on Kherson leaves man injured

Strike on a car in the Kharkiv region

The VAZ vehicle was damaged.

See more: Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region almost 40 times during day, according to regional military administration. PHOTOS

A police investigative team, explosives experts, and forensic specialists arrived at the scene of the strike. Documentation of the crime is underway. A criminal case has been opened for a war crime under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Strike on a car in the Kharkiv region
Strike on a car in the Kharkiv region

Author: 

shoot out (14488) Vovchansk (275) Kharkivska region (918) Chuhuyivskyy district (111)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 