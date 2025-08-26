Russians attacked Kostiantynivka twice with FPV drones: one dead and several wounded. PHOTO

Today, on 26 August, Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region twice using FPV drones, killing a woman and injuring two other people.

This was reported by the head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, Serhii Horbunov, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, at about 09:30 am, Russian troops launched another attack on the town of Kostiantynivka using an FPV attack drone.

As a result of the enemy strike, one civilian was injured. According to preliminary reports, his condition is assessed as mild — the victim sought medical assistance at a local facility on his own.

In addition to the human toll, the strike inflicted significant damage on municipal infrastructure. An enemy drone hit a service garbage truck operating in residential neighborhoods of the city. The explosion damaged the truck’s body and working mechanisms, complicating scheduled waste removal operations.

Also, around 12:00, Russian troops conducted a targeted attack on the town of Kostiantynivka using an FPV attack drone.

As a result of the attack, a civilian woman was killed - her injuries were incompatible with life.

Another man sustained moderate injuries and sought medical assistance at a medical facility on his own.

The explosion also damaged a car.

"This incident once again proves that even ordinary movement through city streets carries a high risk to civilian life. Enemy strike drones are increasingly targeting areas with no military facilities, creating an atmosphere of constant danger for the civilian population.

Once again, we urge community residents to take care of their own safety and the safety of their loved ones," Horbunov emphasized.

