Morning strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: three people known to have been wounded. PHOTO

During the day, Russian troops launched 431 attacks on 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

Thus, the occupiers carried out 6 air strikes on Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Bilohiria, and Poltavka.

Plavni, Novodanylivka, and Mala Tokmachka were shelled with multiple rocket launchers.

291 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Bilenke, Chervonodniprovka, Novotroitske, Plavni, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne.

131 artillery strikes were made on the territory of Plavni, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Omelnyk, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne.



There have been 44 reports of the destruction of houses, apartments, outbuildings, cars and garages.

Also in the morning, Russian troops attacked a village in the Polohiv district. As a result of three strikes, private houses were damaged by blast waves and debris. A 63-year-old man was wounded.

Two people were wounded as a result of a morning strike on the village of Uspenivka. A 52-year-old woman sought medical care.

