Enemy launched massive strike on Kyiv region, with missiles and drones hitting civilian targets (updated). PHOTO

On the night of August 26, the Kyiv region suffered a massive air attack — the Russians used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. There are casualties and damaged residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk.

"In the Fastiv district, a 33-year-old man suffered cuts to his chest and right tibia. He was hospitalized at a local hospital. All necessary medical assistance is being provided," the report said.

The consequences of the attack are recorded in two districts of the region

In Fastiv district, a private house was damaged.

In Brovary district, a private house and an apartment were damaged.

"In Trebukhiv, about 5 private houses and outbuildings were damaged.

We are currently assessing the extent of the damage, the owners will be provided with all necessary assistance," said Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kyiv on massive scale: four dead, including child (updated)





