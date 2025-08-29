Enemy attacked Sloviansk with drones and KABs at night. PHOTO

The occupiers shelled the industrial zone and the outskirts of Sloviansk, and sent four kamikaze drones to the area of Slovkurort.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA Vadym Liakh.

At around 11:30 p.m., the occupiers dropped three guided bombs: two hit the industrial area of the Lisnyi neighbourhood and one hit the outskirts of the Cherevkivka neighbourhood. At around 1a.m., the Russians sent four "Shahed" drones to the city. All hits were recorded outside the residential area of the Slovkurort neighbourhood.

Liakh noted that there is no information on casualties or damage to residential buildings.

