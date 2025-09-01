ENG
News Photo Occupation of Mariupol
1 700 18

Russians load ships with stolen grain and coal in port of Mariupol. PHOTOS

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russian troops are loading ships with stolen Ukrainian grain and coal.

This was reported by the head of the Centre for Occupation Studies, Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

Russians load ships with stolen grain at the port of Mariupol
Photo: Head of the Centre for Occupation Studies Petro Andriushchenko

According to him, two ships are currently being loaded in the port - one under the grain elevator and the other on the berth with coal. The ship with coal is expected to head to the Russian port of Temryuk for further export to Algeria, while the bulk carrier with grain is expected to go to Egypt.

Earlier, the National Resistance Centre reported that the occupiers had turned the theft of Ukrainian grain into a large-scale business. About 70 countries buy the so-called "Russian" wheat, including Egypt, Turkey and Iran.

Read more: Grain harvesting rates in Russia are falling rapidly, - FISU

Author: 

grain (403) Mariupol (1148) coal (101) Donetsk region (4395) Petro Andriuschenko (258) Mariupolskyy district (36)
