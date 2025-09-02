Swan-shaped drone unveiled in Poland: it is designed for reconnaissance. PHOTO

Drone Industry

At the MSPO 2025 defense exhibition in Poland, a drone called Kaczka was unveiled.

Despite its name, the platform features a top-mounted swan decoy. It was developed at the Military Institute of Land Forces.

The system is designed for covert reconnaissance and surprise strikes.

Kaczka has a control-link range of up to 5 km and also supports autonomous operation. The drone itself is a large box housing all onboard equipment, with a swan decoy mounted on top and a camera embedded in its head.

The drone can carry up to 10 kg of payload. Kaczka is amphibious: it can operate on water and, being wheeled, can also move on land.

"Overall, beyond its odd appearance, it has a peculiar and highly situational purpose. Against the surrounding environment it will stand out and draw attention. From a certain distance it might be mistaken for a real swan, but up close Kaczka is unlikely to pass.

It should also be taken into account that, in any case, it will cost more than a standard FPV drone or other quadcopter, which have a much broader operational envelope and are far better suited for covert reconnaissance or surprise strikes. Therefore, the rationale for employing this device remains in doubt," the outlet notes.

