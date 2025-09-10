Female employee of TCR in Chernihiv region detained for promising to remove draft dodger from wanted list for 20,000 UAH. PHOTO

A female employee of a district territorial center of recruitment and social support in Chernihiv region demanded and received a bribe in exchange for removing from active search a conscript evading military service.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Chernihiv police.

An employee of the TCR promised the "client" that for a bribe of 20,000 hryvnias she would arrange to stop the active search. To this end, the perpetrator planned to make unauthorized changes to the database of the conscription information system.

Law enforcement officers detained her immediately after she received the bribe of 20,000 hryvnias.

The perpetrator was detained under Article 208 of Ukraine’s Criminal Procedure Code and placed in a temporary detention facility. She has been charged under Part 3 of Article 368 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code (accepting a proposal, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official).