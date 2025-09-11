Shelling of the Kharkiv region: 5 people wounded, houses, cars, warehouses, and power grids destroyed. PHOTO

Over the past day, 10 localities in the Kharkiv region came under hostile attack. Five people were injured in the shelling.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

▪️10 KABs;

▪️2 "Geran-2" UAVs;

▪️1 "Molniya" UAVs;

▪️5 FPV drones;

▪️1 UAV (type to be determined).

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed. In particular, in the Kupiansk district, an apartment building, a private house, 2 cars, and 3 combines were damaged.

In the Izium district, a private house and 2 buildings on the territory of a farm were damaged.

In the Bohodukhiv district, a private house, outbuildings, and power lines were damaged.

In the Berestyn district, warehouses of a civilian enterprise were damaged.

The transit evacuation point in Lozova has received 186 people over the past day, with 65 people remaining. A total of 2218 people have been registered at the centre since its opening.

