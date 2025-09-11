Actor and soldier Andrii Synyshyn killed defending Ukraine. PHOTO

Actor of the Les Kurbas Theater and the "And People and Puppets" Theater, Andrii Synyshyn, was killed in action defending Ukraine. He had been considered missing in action for almost five months.

This was reported by "And People and Puppets" Theater team and confirmed by the Les Kurbas Theater, Censor.NET reports.

"He gave his life defending freedom as a warrior and left a bright memory as an actor," his colleagues emphasized.

Andrii Synyshyn had been missing since 16 April 2025. He was killed near the village of Yunakivka in Sumy district, Sumy region.

Read more: Su-27 pilot Major Oleksandr Borovyk killed during combat mission in Zaporizhzhia sector

Colleagues recalled that from the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Andrii joined the defense of the country with the 103rd Brigade under the call sign Stus, and later fought with the 80th Halychyna Air Assault Brigade, where his call sign became Absurd.

The farewell ceremony will take place on 13 September, starting at 11:00, with a funeral service at the Garrison Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Lviv.

See more: Television cameraman and soldier Yaroslav Levytskyi killed in fighting for Ukraine. PHOTO