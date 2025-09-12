Traffic accident involving NABU detective in Prykarpattia: SBI has launched proceedings. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On 11 September, an accident involving a NABU detective occurred between the villages of Vovchatychi (Lviv region) and Pomoniata (Ivano-Frankivsk region).

It was established that at about 7:00 p.m. a truck and a car collided, which, according to the technical passport, is owned by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

"As a result of the collision, the truck driver was seriously injured. He was hospitalised at the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Clinical Hospital, where doctors are currently providing him with emergency care. The NABU detective suffered bruises and light injuries and is also in hospital," the statement said.

Criminal proceedings have now been initiated over a violation of road safety rules that caused serious bodily harm.

Priority investigative actions are underway: the scene is being inspected, witnesses are being interrogated, and material evidence is being seized. The SBI will ensure a full and objective examination of all the circumstances of the accident.

Earlier, the NABU reported that a detective of the Bureau was involved in an accident in Ivano-Frankivsk region.

