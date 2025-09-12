Сourt postponed hearing in Magamedrasulov’s case until 12 September. PHOTOS

The court granted the defense of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov the opportunity to review the motions submitted by prosecutors.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent.

Earlier, Mahamedrasulov’s lawyers asked the court to postpone the hearing. However, it will resume after a one-hour break at 9:00 p,m.

After the break, the hearing on the preventive measure for NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov was adjourned. It will continue tomorrow, 12 September, at 11:30 a.m.

















To recall that on August 25, 2025, a hearing began in the Court of Appeal to review the preventive measure against Mahamedrasulov. However, the court later decided to postpone the session until September 9 and ensure the detective’s presence at the hearing.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

