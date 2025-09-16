Enemy attacked agricultural enterprise in village of Velykyi Burluk with drones: large-scale fire broke out in warehouse. PHOTOS

A fire with an area of 1,000 square metres broke out at an agricultural enterprise in the Kharkiv region due to a Russian UAV hit on the night of 16 September.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, Russian troops attacked the village of Velykyi Burluk, Kupiansk district.

"A warehouse building was on fire," the SES said.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: enemy attacked Kharkiv and 9 settlements, 1 person killed, 9 wounded, including 2 children. PHOTOS







There were no casualties or injuries.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a market in the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv region was on fire due to a Russian attack.