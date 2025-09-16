Russians drop drone explosives on Chernihiv region, damaging private house. PHOTOS
Russian forces attacked a private home in the border village of Arkhypivka, Semenivka community, Chernihiv region, on Tuesday morning, dropping explosives from a drone.
This was reported by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the strike damaged a residential building where a family of three lives. No casualties were reported.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password