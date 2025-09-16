Russians drop drone explosives on Chernihiv region, damaging private house. PHOTOS

Russian forces attacked a private home in the border village of Arkhypivka, Semenivka community, Chernihiv region, on Tuesday morning, dropping explosives from a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the strike damaged a residential building where a family of three lives. No casualties were reported.

