Russians drop drone explosives on Chernihiv region, damaging private house. PHOTOS

Russian forces attacked a private home in the border village of Arkhypivka, Semenivka community, Chernihiv region, on Tuesday morning, dropping explosives from a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration, Oleksandr Seliverstov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the strike damaged a residential building where a family of three lives. No casualties were reported.

Shelling of Arkhypivka
Photo: Head of Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration Oleksandr Seliverstov

Shelling of Arkhypivka
Photo: Head of Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration Oleksandr Seliverstov

