Enemy struck fire station in Druzhkivka, building damaged. PHOTO

Today, on 17 September, on the Day of the Rescuer, the Russians attacked a fire station in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, the drone attacked the building: the blast wave knocked out the entrance gate of the garage, and the debris cut the facade. But most importantly, the rescuers managed to take cover.

"No one was injured. The equipment also remained intact. This is not the first time that the Russians have targeted fire and rescue units. And it is especially cynical that they did so on the professional holiday of those who save the lives of others every day.

Despite the shelling and constant danger, our rescuers do not give up. They go back to work to help people!" the SES emphasised.