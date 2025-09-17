ENG
Russians prepare Mariupol as hub for offensives: build bypass road for equipment, cargo and military convoys. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers are preparing Mariupol as a hub for new offensives: a bypass road is being built outside the city for equipment, cargo, and military convoys.

According to Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, everything is being done "quietly, without cameras or propagandist visits," Censor.NET reports.

"The construction of the road will speed up troop transfers, shorten logistics time, and prepare the city for new offensives," Andriushchenko wrote.

