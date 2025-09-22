$6,500 for concealing AWOL case: corruption scheme blocked in Khmelnytskyi region. PHOTO

Police in Khmelnytskyi have blocked another corruption scheme: a local resident demanded $6,500 in exchange for not reporting a case of AWOL.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

According to the report, a 48-year-old Khmelnytskyi resident, claiming to have connections in the regional Military Law Enforcement Service, promised to "settle" the issue, in particular, to prevent law enforcement from being informed about the AWOL case and to secure reinstatement in service without consequences.

See more: Company commander in Dnipropetrovsk region took bribes for concealing fact of AWOL, - National Police. PHOTO







Operatives of the Strategic Investigations Directorate in Khmelnytskyi region, together with investigators of the National Police and the SBU Military Counterintelligence Department, detained the man after he received $6,500, in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The detainee has been formally notified of suspicion. The court has imposed pre-trial detention as a preventive measure.