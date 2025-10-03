ENG
Russia shelled farm in Kharkiv region: 13,000 pigs were killed. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked an agricultural enterprise in the Novovodolazka community of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

Russia strikes agricultural enterprise

The attack killed about 13,000 pigs. One of the company's employees was also injured.

A large-scale fire broke out at the site of the attack. The fire engulfed eight buildings for keeping animals with a total area of more than 13.6 thousand square metres.

shelling of a pig farm
shelling of a pig farm
shelling of a pig farm
shelling of a pig farm

