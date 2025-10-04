Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on railway station in Shostka. VIDEO+PHOTOS

This afternoon, Russian troops attacked the city of Shostka with massive UAV strikes. 1 person was killed, about 30 injured, including three children, eight hospitalised as a result of the attack on the railway station

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the reports of the National Police and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

According to the State Emergency Service, the enemy attacked a railway station in the Shostka community, causing one of the passenger cars to catch fire. While extinguishing the fire, the rescuers came under repeated fire, but fortunately, none of them were injured.

The security situation remained tense, with the threat of new attacks by both attack drones and ballistic missiles.

See more: Two enemy UAVs attacked railway station in Sumy. PHOTO

Despite the danger, the fire was completely extinguished.

Information about the victims and the extent of the damage is being clarified. Attacks on the city continue.











