Consequences of enemy strikes in Kherson region: eight wounded, including two children, dozens of houses damaged. PHOTOS

In the Kherson region, eight people were injured in the past 24 hours as a result of Russian shelling, and another victim was injured by a mine.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Kherson region, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, over the past day, Russian invaders fired on the region with artillery, mortars, and multiple rocket launchers. In addition, the enemy massively attacked settlements with drones.

Six adults and two minors were injured as a result of the strikes.

The enemy also damaged eight apartment buildings and 12 private households, a tractor-trailer and four cars, a shop, workshops of an educational institution and an administrative building, a garage, an outbuilding, and gas pipelines.

The regional centre, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Velementske, Nizlumne, Stanislav, Rozlyv, Sofiyivka, Doslidne, Beryslav, Kostyrka, Novoraysk, Mykhailivka, Vesele, Kozatske, were under enemy fire.

At night in Dniprovsky district, a Russian drone operator dropped a munition on a car. The explosion caused the vehicle to catch fire.



In the morning, the territory of Dniprovsky district came under artillery shelling and MLRS attacks. Two women aged 50 and 68 sustained minor injuries as a result of the "arrivals". Four multi-storey buildings and a private house, the workshop of a school, and a gas pipeline were also damaged.

In addition, in the Dniprovsky district, Russians dropped explosive devices on two more vehicles using drones.



The Central district of the regional centre was also under enemy artillery fire. In the central part of the city, a 38-year-old pregnant woman and her sons, aged 8 and 17, were seriously injured as a result of the shelling. A multi-storey building and five private houses were also damaged, and a car was destroyed by fire.



In another part of the centre of Kherson, two apartment blocks and the same number of private houses were damaged, as well as a gas pipeline. A multi-storey building with a gas pipeline was damaged at the site of the "arrivals" in the third location.

In the afternoon, the Dniprovsky district came under hostile artillery fire again. As a result, a 68-year-old woman sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. Four private houses, an outbuilding, and a garage were also damaged.



In the evening, in the KhBK neighbourhood, Russians wounded a 39-year-old man with a drone, dropping a munition near him. The man sustained explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and multiple shrapnel wounds to his leg.



Around midnight, also in Dniprovsky district, a 38-year-old local resident was wounded as a result of hostile shelling. He was hospitalised with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to his chest and legs.

In Novoraysk, a Russian UAV operator struck a tractor-trailer with an FPV drone, and in Bilozerka, an enemy kamikaze drone hit a store.



In Velyka Oleksandrivka, a 69-year-old local resident stepped on an anti-personnel mine in his garden. As a result of the explosion, the man sustained an explosive injury and amputation of his foot.

It is noted that forensic scientists, explosive experts, police investigative teams, and representatives of other emergency services were working at the sites of enemy hits. The consequences of the shelling are being carefully documented for proper investigation.















