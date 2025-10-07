Occupiers attacked Kharkiv region: two people wounded, houses damaged, 10,000 residents left without power. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and 6 settlements in the Kharkiv region were attacked by enemy forces.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov

A 67-year-old and a 54-year-old man were injured in the shelling in the village of Borova. The enemy also attacked the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv with 25 UAVs.

The occupiers actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

2 missiles (type to be determined);

25 UAVs of the "Geranium-2" type;

3 fpv drones;

2 UAVs (type to be determined).

In Kupiansk district, a plant building, a private house and a car were damaged. In Izium district, a car was damaged, and in Bohodukhiv district, a private house, a barn, outbuildings, and power lines were damaged.

Temporarily, 10387 subscribers in Nemyshlianskyi and Industrialnyi districts of Kharkiv were cut off from electricity supply. The transit evacuation centre in Lozova has taken in 83 people over the past day, with 53 people remaining to go.







