Russians shelled territory of State Emergency Service unit in Nikopol: rescuer wounded. PHOTOS
Russian troops carried out a targeted shelling of the territory of the Nikopol rescue unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring a 33-year-old rescuer.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.
Colleagues took him to hospital with a shrapnel wound to his leg.
In addition, the fire station building was damaged and windows were smashed.
