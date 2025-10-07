ENG
Russians shelled territory of State Emergency Service unit in Nikopol: rescuer wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops carried out a targeted shelling of the territory of the Nikopol rescue unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring a 33-year-old rescuer.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

Colleagues took him to hospital with a shrapnel wound to his leg.

In addition, the fire station building was damaged and windows were smashed.

Rescuer wounded in Nikopol as a result of artillery shelling
