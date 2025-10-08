Marine drone found off coast of Turkey. PHOTO

On 7 October, fishermen found an unknown marine drone off the coast of the Turkish city of Hopa, which is located near the border with Georgia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZN.ua.

The discovered device is probably connected with Russia's war against Ukraine, said the governor of Artvin province, Turan Ergül.

The official noted that this maritime drone is identical to the one that was found off the coast of Trabzon last week.

According to the governor, the Coast Guard Command has taken the necessary security measures: "We believe there are explosives on the vessel and we will destroy it on the spot."





Earlier, a marine drone was spotted in the coastal city of Trabzon. Turkish media reported that it looked like a Ukrainian Magura V5 drone.