Day in Donetsk region: Kostiantynivka and Serhiivka under attack, school damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk. PHOTOS

On 10 October, the police recorded 1,895 enemy attacks on the frontline and the residential sector of the Donetsk region.

As noted, three settlements were under fire: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, and the village of Serhiivka.

Twenty-seven civilian objects were destroyed, including 22 residential buildings.

The Russians dropped a KAB-250 bomb on Serhiivka in the Pokrovsk district, killing two civilians and damaging a church.

"Four people were wounded in Kostiantynivka, where the enemy attacked with two KAB-250 bombs and three FPV drones. Twenty-one private houses and a civilian car were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, a private house and an educational institution were damaged," the statement said.

In turn, the mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, said that the Russian attack seriously damaged school No. 12 named after Stepan Chubenko.

According to him, two Geranium-2 drones hit the building of the Stepan Chubenko secondary school No. 12.

"As a result of the attack, the building of the educational institution suffered significant damage. This is not the first time that Russian troops have deliberately destroyed educational institutions in the Kramatorsk commdistrictunity," the statement said.

"Such attacks on schools, kindergartens and other educational facilities are a gross violation of international humanitarian law and qualify as a war crime, as civilian educational institutions have nothing to do with military infrastructure," the mayor said.

At present, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Employees of the Kramatorsk City Council's Education Department have been clearing the debris from the damaged building structures since early morning.

The surrounding residential buildings also sustained damage.















Specialists from the Civil Protection Department of KMKC are conducting door-to-door visits to determine the extent of the damage and identify the needs of residents.

