ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8627 visitors online
News Photo Smugglers of draft evaders exposed
666 3

Fictitious marriages for $25,000: group that smuggled men across border was exposed in Volyn, - State Border Guard Service. PHOTOS

In Volyn region, operatives exposed a criminal group that organised the trafficking of men abroad under the guise of fake marriages.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

A group that smuggled men abroad through fictitious marriages was exposed in Volyn
Photo: STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Watch more: Border guards of Phoenix unit repelled assault by Russian forces in Donetsk region. VIDEO

As noted, the scheme was organised by a 63-year-old native of Poltava region together with his two daughters, the eldest of whom has the status of a person with a group II disability. It was with her that the "clients" entered into fictitious marriages to obtain a basis for travelling outside Ukraine through checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. The cost of the "service" was USD 25 thousand.

Law enforcement officers detained the organiser and his daughter in Lutsk after the marriage ceremony when they were transferring part of the money - USD 23,300.

State Border Guard Service
Photo: SBGS PHOTO.

State Border Guard Service
Photo: STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transfer of persons across the state border) and a custody with the right to be released on bail was chosen as a measure of restraint.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1314) Evaders (340) Volynska region (102)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 