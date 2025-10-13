Fictitious marriages for $25,000: group that smuggled men across border was exposed in Volyn, - State Border Guard Service. PHOTOS

In Volyn region, operatives exposed a criminal group that organised the trafficking of men abroad under the guise of fake marriages.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, the scheme was organised by a 63-year-old native of Poltava region together with his two daughters, the eldest of whom has the status of a person with a group II disability. It was with her that the "clients" entered into fictitious marriages to obtain a basis for travelling outside Ukraine through checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. The cost of the "service" was USD 25 thousand.

Law enforcement officers detained the organiser and his daughter in Lutsk after the marriage ceremony when they were transferring part of the money - USD 23,300.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transfer of persons across the state border) and a custody with the right to be released on bail was chosen as a measure of restraint.

