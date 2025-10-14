Russian strike on hospital in Kharkiv: roof destroyed, windows and doors smashed, medical equipment damaged. PHOTOS

The day before, Russian troops struck again at a medical facility. One of the hospitals in Kharkiv was damaged as a result of shelling with guided aerial bombs.

This was reported by the Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the roof was completely destroyed, windows and doors were smashed, and medical equipment was damaged.











"More than 100 patients have been evacuated to other departments and hospitals, where doctors are conducting additional examinations of their health.

According to preliminary data, 57 patients were injured, seven of them sustained secondary glass fragmentation wounds, while the rest suffered from acute stress reaction. Medical workers were not injured," Liashko said.

See more: Consequences of enemy strikes on Kharkiv: hits recorded on hospital grounds. PHOTOS

Despite the destruction, the hospital continues to operate - the destroyed department has been temporarily moved to other premises.

He reminded that over the past 24 hours, russia had struck Kharkiv and eight other settlements in the region. A total of 62 people were injured.

