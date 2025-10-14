Day in Kharkiv region: Kharkiv and Kupiansk under attack, over 60 casualties, hospital, dormitory and dozens of buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 13 October 2025, the city of Kharkiv and 8 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to the RMA, 62 people were injured in the shelling.

As noted, in Kharkiv, men aged 79 and 68, women aged 75, 73, 44, 69, 74 were injured, and 50 hospital patients suffered an acute stress reaction; in Kupiansk, a 78-year-old, 58-year-old and 71-year-old women and 57-year-old and 72-year-old men were injured.

According to Syniehubov, the enemy attacked the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv with a UAV and 2 KABs in the Saltivskyi district of the city.

"Electricity supply has been restored to all consumers after the enemy shelling of Kharkiv," he said.

Read more: Six wounded after strike on Kharkiv: hospital damaged, patients evacuated

It is also noted that the enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

▪️2 KABs;

▪️17 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;

▪️4 fpv drones.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

▪️In Kharkiv, a dormitory, an enterprise, an educational institution, a hospital building, an outbuilding, 2 non-residential buildings, power grids, and 24 cars were damaged;

▪️у Kupiansk district - a car (Blahodativka village), a private house (Kupiansk), 2 private houses, 2 outbuildings (Velykyi Burluk village) were damaged;

▪️in Kharkiv district, a private house was damaged (Kozacha Lopan village).





















Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 14 October, Russian invaders struck Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

Read more on our Telegram channel