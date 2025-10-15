ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
Russian air strike damaged building of fire and rescue unit in Dobropillia. PHOTOS

The building of the fire and rescue unit was damaged in Dobropillia, Donetsk region, as a result of a Russian air strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that the blast wave smashed out windows, damaged doors and the ceiling. Fortunately, the staff was not injured, and the firefighting equipment remained intact.

"Despite all the threats and risks, our rescuers remain at their posts - they continue to serve and help people. This shelling is yet another proof that the enemy cynically attacks even those who save lives every day," the SES said.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two dead and four wounded, Russians shelled three districts of region. PHOTOS

