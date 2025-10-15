Shmyhal meets with Kubilius and Kos: Ukraine ready to coordinate "Drone Wall" with partners and integrate its own innovations. PHOTOS

Drone Industry

Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal met with European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius and European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos in Brussels.

As noted, the main topic of discussion was funding for Ukraine’s defense sector. Ukraine is counting on joint efforts to secure its participation in the SAFE initiative, aimed at supporting the development of the European defense industry.

During the meeting, special attention was paid to the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. In particular, the parties discussed the prospect of launching a reparations loan for Ukraine, which the EU is currently working on and which should be a continuation of the current EU macro-financial assistance (ERA Loans). It is emphasised that the aggressor's assets should be used to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities and the security of our allies.

The European Drone Wall initiative was also discussed in detail.

"We are working on a roadmap for this large-scale project to create a defence ecosystem, of which Ukraine will be an important part. With its unique combat experience and advanced technological solutions, Ukraine is ready to coordinate the implementation of the "Drone Wall" together with partners and integrate its own proven innovations," Shmyhal said.





He also stressed that European integration is a key guarantee of Ukraine's security.

"I thank you for your continued support on our European path, constructive dialogue and partnership," the minister added.

