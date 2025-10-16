One killed and 12 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson region. PHOTOS
On October 16, 2025, the Russian army shelled populated areas in Kherson region using aircraft, artillery, and drones, leaving one person dead and several others injured.
This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kherson region, Censor.NET reports.
As of 5:30 p.m., one man was confirmed dead and 12 others injured as a result of Russian attacks, including two police officers.
Thus, in Kherson, at around 3:00 p.m., a 29-year-old man sustained fatal injuries after being hit by a munition dropped from a Russian drone.
Throughout the day, nine more people, including two police officers, were injured in the regional center as a result of artillery shelling and drone attacks.
In Zelenivka, Russian forces targeted a civilian car with an FPV drone, injuring two civilians.
Another woman was injured in Beryslav as a result of shelling.
