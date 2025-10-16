Kellogg meets with Ukrainian delegation in Washington. PHOTO

U.S. President’s Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg, held a meeting in Washington with Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov, and First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Great discussion this morning with Andriy Yermak, Rustem Umerov and Serhii Kyslytsia, alongside John Cole (Kellogg’s deputy — ed.). Thanks for meeting," Kellogg wrote on X.

