Russia refuses unconditional ceasefire – Kyslytsia

Russia continues to reject the unconditional ceasefire proposed by Ukraine.

This was stated by First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia during a briefing following the Ukraine–Russia negotiations held in Istanbul on June 2, according to Censor.NET.

Kyslytsia also noted that Russia opposed the presence of a U.S. delegation at the talks.

As a reminder, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on June 2, 2025, and lasted over an hour.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister and head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, earlier stated that during the second round of talks, the parties agreed to new prisoner exchanges under the "all for all" format, focusing on the categories of severely wounded and seriously ill individuals, as well as youth aged 18 to 25.

