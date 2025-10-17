Russians attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi: fire at logging company. PHOTO
On the night of 17 October, Russian troops carried out a series of drone strikes on Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at a civilian logging enterprise. The company's equipment, garages and warehouses were damaged.
No information on the victims has been received so far.
