News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region
Russians attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi: fire at logging company. PHOTO

On the night of 17 October, Russian troops carried out a series of drone strikes on Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at a civilian logging enterprise. The company's equipment, garages and warehouses were damaged.

No information on the victims has been received so far.

