No Kings: People in US took to streets to protest against Trump’s policies. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On Saturday, 18 October, protests against the policies of US leader Donald Trump are taking place in several US cities. The action is called No Kings.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal and Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

The protesters oppose Trump's policies on immigration, education, and security, which they believe are pushing the country towards autocracy.

Protest in Chicago

Rallies are taking place in cities and towns across the US. In total, more than 2,500 rallies and events are planned across the country, which is about 400 more than in June this year.

Washington, DC

Demonstrations were also held in Berlin, Madrid, Rome, and London.

According to media reports, the protests are taking place against the backdrop of a shutdown, immigration and customs police operations, and clashes over the deployment of federal troops in US cities.

As a reminder, in mid-June, people in several major US cities rallied against the policies of US President Donald Trump. The protests, called No Kings, took place against the backdrop of the 250th anniversary of the US Army, a military parade in Washington, and the 79th birthday of the American leader.

