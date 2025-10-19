Invaders attacked 17 settlements in Zaporizhzhia: 667 strikes were inflicted, two were wounded. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian troops launched 667 strikes on 17 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in injuries and destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, reports Censor.NET.

As noted, a man and a woman were injured as a result of a drone attack on the Polohy district.

What did the Russians attack?

Russian troops used aviation, UAVs of various modifications, MLRS, and artillery.

Yes, yesterday:

The Russian military carried out 7 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Novodanylivka, Dolynka, and Malynivka.

421 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Vilne, Bilenke, Plavni, Stepove, Orikhiv, Gulyaipole, Poltavka, Malynivka, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandriyivka, Charivne, and Bilohirya.

6 MLRS attacks were carried out on the territory of Stepove, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaki, and Poltavka.

233 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Stepove, Plavni, Huliaypole, Poltavka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaki, Bilogirya, Charivne, Novoandriyivka, and Malaya Tokmachka.

It is reported that 24 reports of damage to housing, vehicles, and infrastructure were received.