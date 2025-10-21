Russians shelled Donetsk region 12 times: one dead, homes and transport damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers struck a series of attacks in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Kramatorsk district

A car was damaged in Rai Oleksandrivka of the Mykolaiv community. A hangar was damaged in Sloviansk. Two houses were damaged in Druzhkivka. A person died in Konstiantynivka, a multi-storey building and a private house were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 5 houses were damaged.

In total, Russians fired 12 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 208 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 39 children.







