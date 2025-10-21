Russians shelled Donetsk region 12 times: one dead, homes and transport damaged. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, the occupiers struck a series of attacks in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.
Kramatorsk district
A car was damaged in Rai Oleksandrivka of the Mykolaiv community. A hangar was damaged in Sloviansk. Two houses were damaged in Druzhkivka. A person died in Konstiantynivka, a multi-storey building and a private house were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, 5 houses were damaged.
In total, Russians fired 12 times at the settlements of Donetsk region over the last day. 208 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 39 children.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password