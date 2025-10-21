Occupiers carried out 678 strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: one woman killed, two people wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops struck 678 times at 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

What the Russians attacked with

Russian troops carried out 4 air strikes on Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Novoandriivka and Bilohiria.

416 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Malokaterinovka, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Poltavka and Varvarivka.

5 attacks from multiple rocket launchers were made in Stepove, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Shcherbaky.

253 artillery strikes were carried out in Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Plavni, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Malynivka and Poltavka.

In the village of Prymorske, a 70-year-old local woman was killed by artillery shelling. In addition, civilians were injured as a result of drone attacks: a 36-year-old driver was injured in Varvarivka after a drone hit his car, and a 70-year-old woman was wounded in Preobrazhenka.

There were 32 reports of damage to housing and infrastructure.

We would like to add that the occupiers advanced near Malynivka and Poltavka in the Polohiv district of Zaporizhzhia region.

